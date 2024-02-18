English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

Not just VisionPro, here are other VRs for you

Apple’s Vision Pro has taken the internet by storm, but Oculus Prime and PlayStation VR2 are still in the race.

Business Desk
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro | Image:Apple
More VRs: Virtual Reality headsets are not limited to Apple’s Vision Pro, with other options in the market from rival contenders.

VR headsets, or devices that users wear on their heads to experience immersive, computer-generated environments, create the illusion of a different physical environment.

Though they may have connected display to PCs, mobile and consoles, the standalone ones are creating a wave among users, who are walking and driving as they experience a different reality in the metaverse.

Here are some options apart from Apple’s Vision Pro:

Oculus
 

Oculus 2 | Amazon

Owned by Meta, the VR and software brand played a significant role in making consumer VR mainstream.

Being at the forefront of advancements in the field, the Oculus Quest Series was introduced in 2019 as a standalone VR headset that doesn't require a PC or external sensors.

Features: The VR has a high-resolution display, built-in sensors for tracking head and hand movements, and a powerful Snapdragon processor to run VR applications and games directly on the headset.

Oculus Quest 2, released in October 2020, has improved specifications, including a higher-resolution display, a more powerful processor, and a lighter design. 

It offers a wireless VR experience with the option to connect to a PC using Oculus Link for access to additional content.

Price: The Oculus Meta Quest 2 (128 GB) is an all in one VR Headset priced at Rs 50,000 in India.

HTC Vive
 

HTC Vive | Amazon

Taiwanese consumer electronics company HTC collaborated with Valve Corporation for the initial release of the HTC Vive in 2016. It supports room-scale VR experiences, while its tracking system, called Lighthouse, including external base stations set up in the room to track the headset and motion controllers accurately. 

This allowed users to move around physical spaces within the virtual environment. It works with a VIVE compatible laptop having minimum specs.

Coming with handgear, the Android Vive is priced at Rs 77,990 on Amazon.

PlayStation VR
 

Playstation VR| Amazon

Developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment for use with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, the console was designed to bring immersive virtual reality experiences to console gamers.

Officially released in October 2016, the PS VR headset features a 5.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels (960 x 1080 pixels per eye).

With built-in sensors such as an accelerometer and gyroscope to track head movements, the headset has over 20 supported games, including Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Call of the Mountain, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4, Pistol Whip VR, among others.

The headset is priced at Rs 57,999 on Amazon.

Published February 18th, 2024 at 19:24 IST

