Nothing may launch Ear 3 on April 18, teases beetle motif

Nothing Ear 3: Nothing has hinted at the upcoming launch of new earbuds in April, alongside the anticipation of two additional smartphone releases later this year.

In a recent social media post, Nothing has announced plans for an April 18 launching of a new product, teasing a "Play Date" with an image that features a yellow frog gazing at a beetle. Notably, the beetle motif indicates the previous teasers leading up to the debut of Ear (2), Nothing's earbud release in 2023, according to 9to5Google.

Shifting from the past bug-themed teasers, such as the ladybug associated with Ear (1), remains unclear, it strongly suggests the introduction of fresh audio offerings.

The Nothing Ear 2s, launched in March 2024, were a refined product with far fewer bugs when compared to its predecessor. Nothing is known for its effective enhanced active noise cancellation capabilities and superior sound quality which is expected to get an upgrade in the upcoming earbuds.

Coming with the transparent casing and stylish aesthetics, Nothing is likely to maintain the style of the earbuds and slight changes in the pricing of the buds can also be seen.

In addition, recent disclosures by Dylan Roussel on Twitter/X indicate that two more Nothing Phones are on the horizon for 2024, bearing the codenames "PacmanPro" and "Tetris." While "PacmanPro" is expected to be a variation of the existing Nothing Phone (2a), possibly even the anticipated "Community Edition," "Tetris" appears poised to represent Nothing's forthcoming flagship model, likely to be branded as "Phone (3)."

Interested individuals can stay updated on Nothing's forthcoming launch by registering for updates on the company's website or keeping an eye on 9to5Google for the latest developments.