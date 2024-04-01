Advertisement

OnePlus Watch 2 review: Having recently hit the wearables segment, almost three years after the arrival of OnePlus’s first smartwatch, this second version of a feature-loaded watch with an enhanced display may end your hunt for a perfect buy.

OnePlus Watch 2 claims to be a major leap from its predecessor. From a promising display to dual-chip processing, the makers of the OnePlus Watch 2 are laying claims to be the longest-lasting smartwatch in a single charge among its peers. Will this charging boost of the OnePlus Watch 2 beat its peers in the smartwatch and by what margin is keeping the gadgets' space guessing.

Here are key tech specifications of the OnePlus Watch 2, that may help you in deciding whether this wearable fits the bill, be it creating a style statement or simply satisfying the feature-crazy OnePlu enthusiast in you.

Stainless steel structure that looks premium

The OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a sleek stainless steel structure that looks premium. The watch with two buttons on the sides, including one with a rotating dial looks sleek. However, with no tangible functions, a circular dial in the watch could potentially be used to control the volume or screen brightness manually.

OnePlus Watch 2 | Image credit: OnePlus

Nevertheless, the Watch 2’s comfort and ease of changing the strap add to its overall appeal.

1.43-inch OLED display

The OnePlus Watch 2 sports a bright and vibrant 1.43-inch OLED display with sapphire glass, offering a crisp viewing experience with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. The curved sapphire glass of the Watch 2 is efficiently scratch-resistant and an upgrade to traditional Gorilla glass.

OnePlus Watch 2 | Image credit: OnePlus

Its ability to reach a peak brightness of 1,000 nits ensures excellent visibility even under direct sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor usage.

All the sensors you need

Watch 2 is equipped with an array of sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, and more. OnePlus leaves no stone unturned to pack the smartwatch with almost all the health and fitness tracking needs that a user can have.

OnePlus Watch 2 | Image credit: OnePlus

From monitoring heart rate to tracking activity levels, the device offers a complete set of features to aid in holistic well-being.

Along with that, it also comes with an IP68 rating for dirt and water resistance along with compliance with US military standards for durability, which makes it perfect for outdoor adventures.

Highlight of the specs: 100-hour battery life

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Watch 2 is its impressive battery life, which claims to last more than 100 hours on a single charge and up to 12 days in power-saving mode.

OnePlus Watch 2 | Image credit: OnePlus

The inclusion of a 500 mAh battery, coupled with dual processors and operating systems, ensures efficient power management for extended usage.

OnePlus Watch 2 | Image credit: OnePlus

Two processors and two operating systems run simultaneously to manage the battery effectively. Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Processor wears OS 4 that does all the heavy lifting while the BES2700BP for the RT OS is designed to do all the basic features taking less power and making the battery last longer.

OnePlus Watch 2 | Image credit: OnePlus

The O health app, which is used to connect the watch to the smartphone, is limited only to Android users, alienating a portion of the user base.

Besides, as per different reviews of the watch in media reports, some users have also reported a delay in notification response time which can hinder the overall experience and could be improved in the coming updates. The quality of the in-box charger can also be improved as one may spot the quality difference when comparing it with other flagship smartwatch chargers.