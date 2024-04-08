Realme targets top spot in Rs 15K-Rs 25K price segment with new smartphone series

Advertisement

Realme P series: Realme India is targeting a better stronghold in the Rs 15,000-25,000 mobile phone segment this year, announcing a new lineup of devices under its P series. Tarini Prasad Das, Realme India's business strategy lead, outlined the company's ambitious goal of achieving 50 million smartphone sales in partnership with Flipkart by the end of 2024.

"We aim to seize the lead in the Rs 15,000-25,000 smartphone segment this year, particularly with the introduction of our P series. This lineup is set to become the segment frontrunner," Das stated.

Realme, already among the top five smartphone brands in terms of volume market share, intends to launch the P series in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range during the second week of April. Das highlighted that both online and offline sales channels contribute equally to Realme's overall business, and the company aims to consolidate its leadership position in the targeted price segment through the P series.

While specifics regarding the P series smartphones were not disclosed, Das highlighted their focus on performance, design, enhanced display, and charging capabilities tailored for the target segment.

"We have entered into an exclusive partnership with Flipkart for the P series. We aim to reach the milestone of 50 million sales on Flipkart this year with the launch of the new P series," Das affirmed.

Realme's prominence on Flipkart has been evident as it maintains the top position in the price range of Rs 20,000-30,000 in February 2024, commanding a 29.2 per cent share, according to the Counterpoint February 2024 trend report.

Additionally, the company secured the second spot in the Indian smartphone online market in February 2024, capturing 13 per cent market share, as per the Counterpoint report.

(With PTI inputs)