Republican US lawmakers have expressed criticism towards the Biden administration following the announcement of a new laptop by sanctioned Chinese telecoms equipment giant Huawei. The laptop, powered by an Intel AI chip, has reignited concerns over the shipment of US technology to Huawei despite trade restrictions.

Huawei, placed on a trade restriction list in 2019 for violating Iran sanctions, requires special licenses for suppliers to ship products to them. However, a license issued by the Trump administration allowed Intel to supply central processors to Huawei for laptop use since 2020. Although this license was expected to expire later this year, the recent release of Huawei's AI-enabled MateBook X Pro laptop has sparked controversy.

Republican lawmakers, including Congressman Michael Gallagher, have voiced frustration over the apparent approval of chip shipments to Huawei, questioning the Department of Commerce's stance on the matter. Despite concerns, sources familiar with the situation clarified that the chips were shipped under preexisting licenses and are not subject to recent restrictions on AI chip shipments to China.

The reaction from lawmakers underscores the mounting pressure on the Biden administration to take stronger measures against Huawei's technological advancements. Despite efforts to restrict Huawei's access to U.S. technology, recent developments have highlighted ongoing challenges in curbing its growth.

At a Senate subcommittee hearing, export enforcement official Kevin Kurland acknowledged the impact of restrictions on Huawei's access to US technology. However, frustration among Republican lawmakers persists, with Congressman Michael McCaul emphasising the need to halt approvals for shipments to Huawei.

The situation reflects the complex dynamics surrounding U.S.-China relations and the ongoing efforts to navigate the balance between economic interests and national security concerns.

(With Reuters inputs)