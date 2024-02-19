Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Samsung announces new software update for Galaxy S24

Samsung has confirmed that the update will deliver significant improvements to the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series.

Business Desk
Samsung Galaxy S24
Samsung Galaxy S24 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Galaxy S24 software update: Samsung has officially announced that it is in the process of developing a new software update for its Galaxy S24 series smartphones, aiming to address various issues and enhance user satisfaction. This forthcoming update will introduce features to adjust display colour output and improve camera performance across the Galaxy S24 lineup. It is anticipated to roll out to all three models by the conclusion of February 2024.

In response to user feedback following the launch, concerns were raised regarding the perceived muted colour reproduction of the display compared to previous Galaxy S23 models. Samsung has responded by enabling users to personalise their display experience through adjustments to the screen's "Vividness" via the "Advanced settings" menu within the display settings.

Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the update will deliver significant improvements to the camera capabilities of the Galaxy S24 series. This includes enhancements to zoom functionality, Portrait Mode, Nightography, rear camera video shooting capabilities, and other enhancements aimed at enhancing the overall photography experience.

The update will cater to all variants of the Galaxy S24 series, powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC or the Exynos 2400 SoC. In India, the Galaxy S24 Ultra uses the Exynos 2400, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are based on the Exynos 2400 SoC.

Furthermore, Samsung has reaffirmed its commitment to AI-driven experiences by introducing Galaxy AI features with the S24 series launch. These features include AI-powered image editing, real-time call translation, and a wallpaper generator. Some of these features are set to be extended to previous models such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip5, and the Galaxy Z Fold5 series through future software updates.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 15:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

