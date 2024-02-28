Samsung Galaxy Ring to launch in second-half of 2024 with nine-day-long battery

Advertisement

Galaxy Ring’s battery life: Samsung has provided more details about its upcoming Galaxy Ring, shedding light on its battery life and release timeline. In a statement to FNNews, Samsung confirmed that the battery life of the Galaxy Ring is expected to range between five and nine days. This estimate positions Samsung's ring favourably compared to competitors such as UltraHuman and RingConn, which typically offer battery lives of 4-6 days. It also potentially exceeds the one-week estimate of the Oura ring.

The extended battery life aligns with Samsung's apparent focus on the Galaxy Ring as a health-tracking device that seamlessly integrates into users' lives.

Additionally, Samsung disclosed to The Elec that the Galaxy Ring is slated for release in the second half of this year. While previous reports suggested a July 2024 launch, this confirmation reinforces the anticipated timeline.

According to media reports, the Galaxy Ring will come in US ring sizes from 5-13, marked with S to XL sizes on the inner side of the ring. Samsung's ring features a concave shape that tapers in the middle instead of the convex look of the Oura Ring. Reports suggest that the new Galaxy ring will come in three colours - ceramic black, platinum silver, and gold.

Recently showcased at MWC 2024, the Galaxy Ring was previewed to provide insights into its charging method, available colours, and range of sizes.