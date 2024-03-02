Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 16:33 IST

Samsung unveils Cling Band concept at Mobile World Congress 2024

The Samsung Cling Band represents a fusion of a smartphone, smartwatch, and fitness tracker, all wrapped around your wrist.

Samsung Cling Band
Samsung Cling Band | Image:Samsung
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Samsung Cling Band: Samsung has once again dazzled tech enthusiasts with its innovative concept devices at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Among its lineup of foldable and rollable displays, the South Korean tech giant showcased its vision for the future of wristphones with the Samsung Cling Band.

Fusion of phone, smartwatch, and fitness tracker

Image: Samsung

The Samsung Cling Band represents a fusion of a smartphone, smartwatch, and fitness tracker, all wrapped around your wrist. In its candy bar mode, the device resembles a standard smartphone, complete with a thin form factor, bezel-less screen, and a rear camera. However, what sets it apart is its ability to curve and wrap around the wrist, creating a unique wearable experience.

The Cling Band features a flexible OLED display that bends effortlessly, offering users a versatile device that adapts to different form factors. In its bent state, the phone transforms into a curved band that sits comfortably on the wrist, resembling a futuristic slap bracelet. This flexibility allows users to interact with the device in new and exciting ways, such as scrolling through photos, browsing social media, and composing messages.

Challenges and future potential

While the Cling Band concept is innovative, it is still in the early stages of development. The device showcased at the Mobile World Congress exhibited some creases in the display when bent, indicating that there are still technical challenges to overcome, according to CNET. Additionally, the comfort and practicality of wearing a wrist-worn phone for extended periods remain to be seen.

Image: Samsung

Despite these challenges, Samsung's Cling Band concept offers a glimpse into the future of wearable technology. With further refinement and advancements in display technology, wrist phones could become a compelling alternative to traditional smartphones and smartwatches.

In addition to the Cling Band concept, Samsung also showcased other exciting concepts at the Mobile World Congress, including small OLED screens integrated into wireless headphones and charging cases for true wireless earbuds. These concepts demonstrate Samsung's commitment to pushing the boundaries of display technology and exploring new possibilities for future devices.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 16:33 IST

