×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 20:18 IST

Smartphone exports from India to US rise to $3.53 billion in Apr-Dec fiscal: Commerce Ministry

India is emerging as a major production hub for smartphones on the back of Production Linked Incentives and Apple entering domestic manufacturing

Reported by: Business Desk
Smartphone
Smartphone | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India leads demand: Smartphone exports from India to the United States have gone up to $3.53 billion in the April-December fiscal, data from the Commerce Ministry shows.

This figure was at $998 million in the same period last year, with increasing outbound shipments causing an increase in share of smartphones to 7.76 per cent during April to December, as against 2 per cent in the same period last year, according to the data.

Advertisement

The rise in exports have resulted in India becoming the third-largest smartphone exporter to the US.

An increase in overall production of smartphones has helped in pushing exports, according to an official.

Advertisement

The nine-month period of this fiscal simultaneously saw the share of China and Vietnam decline, with the US smartphone imports from top five suppliers also going down during the April-December period to $45.1 billion, as against $49.1 billion in FY23. 

China exported $35.1 billion worth of smartphones to the US market in April-December, down from $38.26 billion last year.

Vietnam's shipments of phones also dipped to $5.47 billion in April-December 2023 from $9.36 billion in the same period last year. 

The other two significant smartphone exporters to the US are South Korea and Hong Kong.

South Korea's exports to America during the period under review increased to $ 858 million from $432 million, while Hong Kong's sales went down to $112 million from $132 million in April-December 2022-23.

Advertisement

The presence of smartphones in the Indian export basket first came by in 2022-23, after shipments touched $10.95 billion. 

As the momentum continues, exports have gone to $10.5 billion in April-December 2023-24.

The announcement of the Product Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme and with US-based iPhone maker Apple entering domestic manufacturing, India is coming up as a significant production hub for smartphones.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Smartphone

Smartphone exports India

2 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh Tourism sector

Appeal for early polls

7 minutes ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

9 minutes ago
Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a wet spell from March 21 onwards.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

10 minutes ago
Chhattisgarh

Baghel on Mahadev Scam

13 minutes ago
Sukumar and Ram Charan

Ram Charan's Next

13 minutes ago
Jofra Archer

Archer to join RCB?

14 minutes ago
Chakda Xpress

Chakda Xpress Postponed

17 minutes ago
Ahmedabad Police arrests two accused allegedly involved in attacking foreign students at Gujarat University while offering Namaz

Gujarat University Attack

21 minutes ago
Bollywood movie posters

Movie Releases This Week

21 minutes ago
Anil Kumble & Ravichandran Ashwin

Kumble on Ashwin

21 minutes ago
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu

मुइज्जू ने फिर उगला जहर!

25 minutes ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Dance Numbers

29 minutes ago
Non-life insurance booms

Insurance premium

33 minutes ago
Russia Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War

35 minutes ago
accident

21 Dead in Afghanistan

35 minutes ago
PM Modi addressing a NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district.

PM Modi in Andhra

36 minutes ago
Shane Watson

Watson turn down offer

39 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle7 hours ago

  3. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Upto 7yrs in Jail for Clicking Pics With Wild Animals Without Permission

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Lakshya Sen signs off with creditable semifinal finish at All England

    Sports 21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo