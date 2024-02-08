English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Solana Mobile to launch second crypto-ready smartphone

The introduction of the new Solana Mobile phone is anticipated to address the burgeoning secondary market for the limited supply of existing Saga smartphones.

Business Desk
Solana Smartphone
Solana Smartphone | Image:iJustine / YouTube
Solana Smartphone: Solana Mobile is set to release a second smartphone, capitalising on the unexpected success of its initial crypto-ready device, Saga, according to media reports. The upcoming phone will retain key features like an integrated crypto wallet, customised Android software, and a ‘dApp store’ for crypto applications. However, it aims to be more affordable and will feature different hardware compared to its predecessor. Saga, the first phone, initially priced at $1000, experienced price reductions due to challenges in sales.

The introduction of the new Solana Mobile phone is anticipated to address the burgeoning secondary market for the limited supply of existing Saga smartphones. Currently, a factory-sealed Saga device is attracting bids as high as $3,200 on eBay, marking a fivefold increase in value over the past five weeks.

Saga's initial backers had contemplated moving on from their experimental phone, designed to establish a mobile-centric platform for crypto traders and NFT collectors. However, the dynamics shifted dramatically when users discovered that the phone came with an allocation of BONK tokens, surpassing the device's cost. This revelation led to a rapid sell-out of the Saga within a week, highlighting the unpredictable and dynamic nature of the crypto market.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

