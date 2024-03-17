Advertisement

Apple Macs in Walmart: Walmart has announced its partnership with Apple to sell the base model M1 MacBook Air for the first time. Revealed in a press release, customers can now purchase the M1 MacBook Air online and in select Walmart stores for $699. This move follows Apple's recent introduction of the new M3 MacBook Air and its decision to discontinue the sale of the M1 MacBook Air directly.

While Walmart has previously retailed Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches, this marks the first instance of the retail giant directly selling Macs. Previously, Walmart relied on third-party partners to facilitate Mac sales through its online marketplace.

In today's announcement, Walmart highlights the milestone of offering Macs directly to customers:

"Today, Walmart will begin selling MacBook Air with the M1 chip – continuing to deliver premium quality and unmatched affordability for customers. MacBook Air features amazing performance and long battery life in its thin and light design. This is the first time customers can purchase a Mac directly from Walmart. The MacBook Air with the M1 chip is now available on Walmart.com and will soon be available in select Walmart stores for only $699," stated Julie Barber, executive vice president of merchandising.

Michael P raised the question of Walmart accepting Apple Pay as a payment method, highlighting the potential benefits of fully embracing the partnership with Apple.

Apple recently revamped its MacBook lineup, unveiling the M3 MacBook Air starting at $1099 and adjusting the prices of existing models.