Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup - the Xiaomi 14 Series during the Mobile World Congress in Spain’s Barcelona.

The camera-focused devices include Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, in partnership with German camera company Leica. The two companies had partnered in 2022 for presenting advanced features in mobile cameras.



The phone is expected to launch in India on March 7 in a high-range price band of Rs 75,000.

Advertisement

Incorporating Leica Summilux optics, the phones bring traditional camera aesthetics to the forefront.



Xiaomi also unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2 during the event.

Traditional Camera Aesthetics





Source: Xiaomi



Focused on bringing advanced camera specs to users, the flagship series has a circular camera module with streamlined flat back design in Black and White, which will be available to users in the international market.

Advertisement

Engineered around the Xiaomi Guardian Structure, the phone has an aluminum frame and vegan leather along with Xiaomi Shield Glass.



With a 1.38x improved frame strength, the camera has a quad-camera configuration with focal lengths spanning from 12mm to 120mm.

It has a Leica 75mm floating telephoto camera, the Leica 120mm periscope camera, and the Leica 12mm ultra-wide camera in the quad-cam setup.

Advertisement



Enhanced Display





Source: Xiaomi

Advertisement



The Xiaomi 14 Series comes with a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screen, while the Ultra version has a bigger display of 6.73 inches.

The Ultra variant comes with an enhanced display, the All Around Liquid Display which combines features of curved display with the visual appeal of a flat screen.

It has 1.5K C8 LTPO OLED display and an immersive C8 WQHD+ 6.73" AMOLED display.

Advertisement

It features a WQHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440, along with a pixel density of 522 ppi and a refresh rate of 1-120Hz.

Battery and Complimenting High-Density Features



Source: Xiaomi



With features for heavy camera and videography use, the phone comes with a dedicated grip and case and also has a 4610mAh battery in its 14 variant, while the Ultra variant has a 5000mAh battery.

Another differentiating feature is the an additional custom dial. It also functions as an external charging battery bank, providing 1500mAh of battery life, which is available for purchase separately.

Advertisement

With the Xiaomi Surge battery management system, the phone guarantees extended performance throughout the day.

The two versions have 90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge, with the latest 80W wireless HyperCharge technology in its Ultra version.

Advertisement

Performance - Powered by AI





Source: Xiaomi



Advertisement

The Xiaomi 14 Series smartphones come with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, and has also enhanced cooling technology.

Boasting an impressive 32 per cent CPU performance boost and 34 per cent power consumption decrease, the phone also comes with a 34 per cent GPU performance boost and 3 per cent power consumption decrease as compared to its previously generation of phones.

Advertisement

The phone comes with Xiaomi HyperOS, which enables AI technology by integrating large AI models into various system applications.

AI Subtitles enable real-time transcription, while AI Album Search allows users to locate specific images within their photo collections using descriptions.

Advertisement

Xiaomi HyperMind utilises environment, vision, sound, and behavior, to learn user preferences and automatically adapt devices to their needs.