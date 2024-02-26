Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Xiaomi launches 14 Series for global markets, India debut on March 7

The smartphone maker also unveiled Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2

Business Desk
Xiaomi 14 Series
Xiaomi 14 Series | Image:Xiaomi
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup - the Xiaomi 14 Series during the Mobile World Congress in Spain’s Barcelona.

The camera-focused devices include Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, in partnership with German camera company Leica. The two companies had partnered in 2022 for presenting advanced features in mobile cameras.

The phone is expected to launch in India on March 7 in a high-range price band of Rs 75,000.

Advertisement

Incorporating Leica Summilux optics, the phones bring traditional camera aesthetics to the forefront.

Xiaomi also unveiled the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2 during the event.

Traditional Camera Aesthetics
 


Source: Xiaomi


Focused on bringing advanced camera specs to users, the flagship series has a  circular camera module with streamlined flat back design in Black and White, which will be available to users in the international market.

Advertisement

Engineered around the Xiaomi Guardian Structure, the phone has an aluminum frame and vegan leather along with Xiaomi Shield Glass.

With a 1.38x improved frame strength, the camera has a quad-camera configuration with focal lengths spanning from 12mm to 120mm.

It has a Leica 75mm floating telephoto camera, the Leica 120mm periscope camera, and the Leica 12mm ultra-wide camera in the quad-cam setup.

Advertisement


Enhanced Display
 


Source: Xiaomi

Advertisement


The Xiaomi 14 Series comes with a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screen, while the Ultra version has a bigger display of 6.73 inches.

The Ultra variant comes with an enhanced display, the All Around Liquid Display which combines features of curved display with the visual appeal of a flat screen.
It has 1.5K C8 LTPO OLED display and an immersive C8 WQHD+ 6.73" AMOLED display.

Advertisement

It features a WQHD+ resolution of 3200 x 1440, along with a pixel density of 522 ppi and a refresh rate of 1-120Hz.

Battery and Complimenting High-Density Features
 

Source: Xiaomi

With features for heavy camera and videography use, the phone comes with a dedicated grip and case and also has a  4610mAh battery in its 14 variant, while the Ultra variant has  a 5000mAh battery.

Another differentiating feature is the an additional custom dial. It also functions as an external charging battery bank, providing 1500mAh of battery life, which is available for purchase separately.

Advertisement

With the Xiaomi Surge battery management system, the phone guarantees extended performance throughout the day.

The two versions have  90W HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge, with the latest 80W wireless HyperCharge technology in its Ultra version.

Advertisement

Performance - Powered by AI
 


Source: Xiaomi
 

Advertisement

The Xiaomi 14 Series smartphones come with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, and has also enhanced cooling technology.

Boasting an impressive 32 per cent CPU performance boost and 34 per cent power consumption decrease, the phone also comes with a 34 per cent GPU performance boost and 3 per cent power consumption decrease as compared to its previously generation of phones.

Advertisement

The phone comes with Xiaomi HyperOS, which enables AI technology by integrating large AI models into various system applications.

AI Subtitles enable real-time transcription, while AI Album Search allows users to locate specific images within their photo collections using descriptions.

Advertisement

Xiaomi HyperMind utilises environment, vision, sound, and behavior, to learn user preferences and automatically adapt devices to their needs. 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

15 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

15 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'It's always not pleasing..': Rohit Sharma opens up on Kohli's absence

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Saudi Arabia's PIF to tap debt market again?

    Business News8 minutes ago

  3. TS EAPCET registration begins today

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-758 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info14 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo