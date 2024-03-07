×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Apple blocks Fortnite app in EU amid escalating feud with Epic Games

Regulatory and competitive pressures, including efforts by Epic, threaten Apple's profits and control over its ecosystem.

Reported by: Business Desk
Fortnite
Fortnite | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Apple blocks Fortnite app in EU: Apple intensified its dispute with Epic Games on Wednesday by preventing the Fortnite video-game maker from launching its own online marketplace on iPhones and iPads in Europe.

The two companies have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2020, when Epic Games accused Apple of charging up to 30 per cent commissions on in-app payments on its iOS devices, violating US antitrust rules.

Advertisement

The latest clash between Epic and Apple coincides with Apple's challenges regarding subdued iPhone demand in China. Apple's stock has fallen 12 per cent this year, lagging behind other major tech companies in the US.

Regulatory and competitive pressures, including efforts by Epic, threaten Apple's profits and control over its ecosystem.

Advertisement

European lawmakers are enforcing the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which compels Apple to allow third-party marketplaces on its devices starting this week.

Brussels antitrust regulators fined Apple 1.84 billion euros ($2 billion) on Monday for impeding competition from music streaming rivals through App Store restrictions, marking Apple's first-ever penalty for breaching EU rules.

Advertisement

Epic sought to leverage the DMA, but Apple blocked its efforts on Wednesday, citing past breaches of contract in their ongoing legal battle.

Apple terminated a new developer account Epic created in Sweden to reintroduce Fortnite and other games to European iPhones via its own game store. Under the new European law, Apple must permit third-party stores on its devices.

Advertisement

Apple stated it has the "sole discretion" to terminate any Epic Games developer account due to their "egregious" breaches of developer agreements.

Epic accused Apple of eliminating one of its biggest potential competitors to the Apple App Store, alleging a violation of the DMA and asserting that Apple hinders true competition on iOS devices.

Advertisement

The European Commission, the EU's executive body, did not immediately comment.

In January, Apple proposed changes to comply with certain DMA conditions, including allowing alternative app stores on iPhones and offering an opt-out from the in-app payments system, with a "core technology fee" of 50 euro cents per user account per year for developers who join the new regime.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

11 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

14 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

14 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

14 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

19 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

19 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

19 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lies Never Win: Arnab Goswami After Fake TRP Case Collapses

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live: Breakthrough secured by India!

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Nifty, Sensex scale new peaks on Powell's upbeat remark

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Ranveer, Arijit Singh Deliver Electrifying Performances At Ambanis Bash

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. Man Nearly Escaping Death While Trying To Catch An Electric Eel In Water

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo