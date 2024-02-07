Advertisement

The real-money games industry, and the online games industry as a whole, is an outcome of the basic human need for entertainment. People have always looked for new and interesting avenues for entertainment. In ancient times, it meant a visit to amphitheaters for combat sports or cultural events. Now, we visit a cinema to catch a movie or engage in a session of real money gaming.

As a recent entry to the entertainment space, the progress of the online games industry is closely watched. This includes taking a look at the safety and security maintained by the real-money gaming platforms, the technological advancements they made, their public acceptance and so on. Being an emerging industry, the online games industry is witnessing regular innovations and developments. At this stage, it is safe to say that platforms that will lead the industry from the front will end up shaping the industry itself.

Built on Trust

A key requirement in this industry is to emerge as a platform that people can rely upon. Being a real-money entertainment source, players want their funds to be handled in an authentic platform. They also expect that their player account and fund deposits are in safe hands and protected from fraud and malpractice.

The trust of the customers is the bedrock of any successful real-money gaming platform. The consistent inflow of trusting customers is the bare minimum for a platform to carve a niche in the industry and emerge as an industry leader. With RummyCulture, its highly popular online rummy platform, Gameskraft Technologies seems to be on track to achieve the same.

RummyCulture has caught the attention of industry watchers in recent times for a variety of reasons. Unomer, a consumer research platform, conferred the title the “Nation’s Trusted Rummy App” upon RummyCulture. This was based on a survey conducted by Unomer in February-March 2023 and earned RummyCulture a lot of applause and recognition.

The recognition is also complemented by resounding real-time footfall on the platform. Earlier in March 2023, RummyCulture drew more than 215,000 contestants in its “Sunday Mega Blockbuster” tournament, a Guinness World Record. In the process, RummyCulture broke the existing world record for this feat, which was set by themselves in 2020.

Doing Things Right

From drawing record traffic on its platform to earning enviable accolades, RummyCulture is leaving a trail for others to follow and setting the future path of the real-money games industry in India. It is doing so by following the simple tenets that are the core of any business - building a strong customer base, offering a reassuring brand/platform, and leveraging technology, to name a few.

Apart from setting records in terms of footfall, RummyCulture received the highest endorsement in terms of the safety of deposits and withdrawals from its customer base in the Unomer survey.

When played in RummyCulture, players receive random cards fairly and from a well-shuffled pack. Globally authorised Random Number Generator (RNG) verifier, iTech Labs has certified the RummyCulture RNG algorithm.

RummyCulture also maintains a no-bot policy and peer-to-peer gameplay, certified by iTech Labs. This sanctifies the platform from chances of foul play and rules out any robotic intervention or influence based on the player’s movements and reactions.

Besides, RummyCulture is an ISO-certified platform with an SSL secure connection. These features have contributed towards making it the Nation’s Trusted Rummy app.

Making the Best of Technology

As an industry based in the online space, the online games industry has to lean upon the latest technology to offer the best possible services. This will also help in putting the industry on a robust pedestal and keep it free from security and fraud concerns.

Through its real money rummy app, Gameskraft Technologies has utilised technology to the hilt. It has deployed a 24/7 mechanism in place that reviews the games for Fair Play violations. The platform uses proprietary technology and experts to ensure it. To ensure fairness in seating and shuffling, RummyCulture adheres to international standards of randomisation. It uses an anti-fraud algorithm and other advanced techniques to eliminate collusion in tables. An automatic alert is in place in the event of any compromise to Fair Play in games.

Keeping Customer First

The real-money games industry is a tech-driven service industry where platforms are using cutting-edge techniques and innovations to offer a fair and transparent playing field for participants. With over 25 million participants, Gameskraft Technologies is offering a personalized experience to RummyCulture customers and strives to build long-standing customer relationships. In return, RummyCulture participants enjoy a world-class playing experience that is built on the pillars of safety, technology and a customer-first approach.