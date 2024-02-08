English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

ByteDance in talks with Tencent and potential buyers for gaming assets sale

ByteDance's Nuverse, responsible for popular titles such as "Crystal of Atland" and "Earth: Revival," is reportedly part of the discussions with Tencent.

Business Desk
ByteDance in talks with Tencent for gaming asset sale | Image:Nuverse Gaming
  • 2 min read
ByteDance gaming assets: ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has announced that it is currently in discussions with various potential buyers, including Tencent, for the sale of its gaming assets. This move signifies ByteDance's strategic retreat from the gaming industry, with talks still ongoing and no finalised deal at present, according to a ByteDance spokesperson.

ByteDance's Nuverse gaming unit, responsible for popular titles such as "Crystal of Atland" and "Earth: Revival," is reportedly part of the discussions with Tencent. While negotiations continue, neither ByteDance nor Tencent have provided specific details about the potential deal, as reported by local media outlet LatePost on Monday.

Stepping back from gaming sector

The decision to offload gaming assets follows ByteDance's November announcement of overhauling Nuverse and stepping back from the gaming sector. This shift in focus aims to concentrate on other core businesses, marking the end of its five-year venture into the $185 billion global video games market. Unreleased games were halted, and divestment plans for launched titles were set in motion.

In addition to Nuverse, ByteDance is also seeking buyers for its gaming unit Moonton, acquired in 2021, as reported by Reuters in November.

ByteDance's relationship with Tencent in the gaming realm has undergone positive changes after a period of intense competition. Tencent has reportedly leveraged ByteDance's advertising network for the promotion of its latest game, "DreamStar," signalling a collaborative shift between the two tech giants.

As the negotiations progress, industry observers eagerly await the outcome of ByteDance's strategic moves, with potential implications for the gaming landscape and the broader tech industry.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Published January 9th, 2024 at 09:05 IST

