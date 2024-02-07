Advertisement

Video game regulation in China: The gaming regulator in China has removed the proposed rules from its website that aimed to control spending and rewards associated with playing video games, according to Reuters on Tuesday. The draft rules, which suggested spending limits for online games, had caused significant market turmoil, resulting in a substantial decline of nearly $80 billion in market value for China's two largest gaming companies, Tencent Holdings and NetEase, when initially announced.

The link to the draft rules on the National Press and Publication Administration's (NPPA) website became inaccessible on Tuesday morning after being accessible on Monday. The consultation period for the rules, which ended on Monday, saw an unexpected removal from the website, prompting speculation about potential revisions. Analysts noted the unusual nature of this move, suggesting that it could signal further changes in the proposed measures.

Advertisement

Xiaoyue Hu, an analyst at Haitong Securities, mentioned in a note to clients that the removal of the announcement might indicate the possibility of "further changes in the new measures." The NPPA has not provided an immediate response regarding the reason for the removal.

Shares of Tencent Holdings and NetEase rose by as much as 6 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, in morning trading, with both companies maintaining an increase of more than 4 per cent at noon against a 2.4 per cent rise in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.

Advertisement

The initial draft rules, which caused panic among investors, suggested spending limits for online games. However, the NPPA later adopted a more conciliatory tone, expressing a commitment to improve the rules by considering public views. Analysts had pointed out concerns about specific articles in the proposed rules, particularly Articles 17 and 18.

Article 17 aimed to prohibit video games from forcing players into combat, a measure that raised confusion within the gaming industry. Article 18 required games to establish a spending limit for players and prohibited features that incentivise spending within the game. Analysts believe that the government may remove or alter these contentious articles in the final rule.

Advertisement

Ivan Su, an analyst at Morningstar, expressed the expectation that the government might remove Articles 17 and 18 from the final rule. Charlie Chai, a Shanghai-based analyst at 86Research, highlighted that regulators have been working to address the negative reactions from investors, businesses, and the public, indicating a moderated stance and labelling the proposal as 'negotiable.'

(With Reuters inputs)