English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

China regulator removes spending limit rules on video games from website

The consultation period for the rules, which ended on Monday, saw an unexpected removal from the website, prompting speculation about potential revisions.

Business Desk
Video games
Video games | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Video game regulation in China: The gaming regulator in China has removed the proposed rules from its website that aimed to control spending and rewards associated with playing video games, according to Reuters on Tuesday. The draft rules, which suggested spending limits for online games, had caused significant market turmoil, resulting in a substantial decline of nearly $80 billion in market value for China's two largest gaming companies, Tencent Holdings and NetEase, when initially announced.

The link to the draft rules on the National Press and Publication Administration's (NPPA) website became inaccessible on Tuesday morning after being accessible on Monday. The consultation period for the rules, which ended on Monday, saw an unexpected removal from the website, prompting speculation about potential revisions. Analysts noted the unusual nature of this move, suggesting that it could signal further changes in the proposed measures.

Advertisement

Xiaoyue Hu, an analyst at Haitong Securities, mentioned in a note to clients that the removal of the announcement might indicate the possibility of "further changes in the new measures." The NPPA has not provided an immediate response regarding the reason for the removal.

Shares of Tencent Holdings and NetEase rose by as much as 6 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, in morning trading, with both companies maintaining an increase of more than 4 per cent at noon against a 2.4 per cent rise in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index.

Advertisement

The initial draft rules, which caused panic among investors, suggested spending limits for online games. However, the NPPA later adopted a more conciliatory tone, expressing a commitment to improve the rules by considering public views. Analysts had pointed out concerns about specific articles in the proposed rules, particularly Articles 17 and 18.

Article 17 aimed to prohibit video games from forcing players into combat, a measure that raised confusion within the gaming industry. Article 18 required games to establish a spending limit for players and prohibited features that incentivise spending within the game. Analysts believe that the government may remove or alter these contentious articles in the final rule.

Advertisement

Ivan Su, an analyst at Morningstar, expressed the expectation that the government might remove Articles 17 and 18 from the final rule. Charlie Chai, a Shanghai-based analyst at 86Research, highlighted that regulators have been working to address the negative reactions from investors, businesses, and the public, indicating a moderated stance and labelling the proposal as 'negotiable.'

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Microsoft in talks with CISPE to address EU antitrust complaint

    Tech 4 minutes ago

  2. Brutal Attack On Indian Student In Chicago Captured On CCTV

    Videos5 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News5 minutes ago

  4. Bosch pushes back margin target, signals possible job cuts

    Business News6 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement