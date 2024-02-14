Advertisement

NODWIN Gaming will acquire 100 per cent of Ninja Global FZCO, Nazara Technologies announced on Wednesday.

Ninja has assets in esports and gaming production assets in Turkey and the Middle East, as per the regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Ninja’s acquisition will enhance the company's existing capabilities to offer solutions to publishers and brands in the Middle East and the Turkey region, it said.



Notably, the acquisition follows that of Games Marketing Services company PublishMe in October last year.



Nodwin Gaming will also benefit from the addition of key multi-language skills, making it a cost-competitive global delivery and production platform for gaming and esports.



The acquisition will also expand its presence in world-class experiences across Asia, the Middle East, and Turkey apart from Central Asia, Europe, and the USA.



Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director, of NODWIN Gaming said, “We are thrilled to warmly welcome Gokhan Kazar and Doruk Demisar, Founders of Ninja Dubai and their team into the NODWIN Gaming family, marking a significant addition to our valued network.”



The strategic acquisition unlocks a plethora of new opportunities and also opens doors to numerous fresh possibilities for us as a leading gaming and esports media company, he added.



As NODWIN Gaming actively broadens its global footprint, with a special focus on key emerging markets within the new BRICS+ global network, the integration of Ninja is a natural and essential step forward. This move positions us to empower local esports ecosystems, understand, and unlock the potential of multiple emerging markets.”

Gokhan Kazar, CEO of Ninja company will leverage his experience and insights to oversee operations in the Middle East region for NODWIN Gaming, while Doruk Demisar along with Bilge Karageyik of PublishMe will collaborate to spearhead Turkish operations.



NODWIN has investments from Nazara, BGMI maker KRAFTON Inc, Sony Group Corporation, and JetSynthesys.