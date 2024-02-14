Nazara Tech’s Nodwin Gaming acquires UAE’s Ninja Global

Advertisement

Nodwin Gaming International Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies Ltd and an arm of Nodwin Gaming Private Limited, has finalised agreements to acquire Ninja Global FZCO, a company based in the UAE and Turkey with assets in esports and gaming production.

The move aims to improve Nodwin Gaming's global capabilities, particularly in the West Asian and Turkish markets. Following Nodwin Gaming's acquisition of PublishMe, a games marketing services company, in October, this latest acquisition is positioned to enable Nodwin Gaming to tap into the burgeoning mobile games market in Central Asia.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Nodwin Gaming expressed enthusiasm about welcoming Gokhan Kazar and Doruk Demisar, Founders of Ninja Dubai, and their team into the Nodwin Gaming family. He underlined the importance of the acquisition in unlocking new opportunities and expanding Nodwin Gaming's reach as a prominent gaming and esports media company.

Rathee highlighted the company's focus on broadening its global footprint, with particular attention to emerging markets within the new BRICS+ global network. He described the integration of Ninja as a natural and essential step forward, positioning Nodwin Gaming to support local esports ecosystems and harness the potential of multiple emerging markets.

Despite these developments, shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd experienced a slight decline, down by 1.15 per cent to Rs 841.50 on the BSE.