Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

Nintendo shares plummet as launch of next-gen Switch successor pushed to 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 could potentially debut in the first quarter of 2025, coinciding with the 8th anniversary of the original Switch.

Business Desk
Nintendo Switch 2 launch timeline
Nintendo Switch 2 launch timeline | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nintendo Switch 2 release date: Nintendo's stock tumbled by 6 per cent following reports indicating a delay in the release of its highly anticipated successor to the Switch console. Originally speculated to hit the market by late 2024, sources now suggest that the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be pushed back to early 2025.

While Nintendo has remained tight-lipped regarding details of the new device, industry insiders have long anticipated a successor to the aging Switch console. The company's decision to raise its full-year sales forecast for the Switch earlier this month seemed to reinforce expectations of an imminent launch.

Advertisement

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum in the Switch business during an earnings briefing, signaling the significance of the forthcoming console for the company's future.

Reports from outlets like VGC and Eurogamer indicate that the Nintendo Switch 2 could potentially debut in the first quarter of 2025, with speculation suggesting a March unveiling, coinciding with the 8th anniversary of the original Switch. This delay is expected to provide game developers with additional time to finalise titles for the new platform.

Advertisement

Anticipation surrounds the capabilities of the Nintendo Switch 2, with rumors suggesting a next-generation NVIDIA Tegra processor featuring real-time ray tracing and an expansive 8-inch display. The delayed launch window could also see the release of highly awaited titles such as Metroid Prime 4 alongside the new console.

Despite the setback, the original Nintendo Switch continues to dominate the gaming market globally, surpassing competitors like the Sony PS5 and the Xbox Series S/X in sales. Nintendo has previously introduced upgraded versions of the Switch, including one with an OLED screen and a compact, budget-friendly Switch Lite model.

Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch originally debuted in 2017, capturing the market with a price tag of $299.99. A recent updated version featuring an OLED screen was released in October at $349.99. While Nintendo's official presence in India remains limited, its consoles are available through various online and offline retailers, albeit at slightly inflated prices.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 08:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

12 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

15 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

15 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

15 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

15 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

15 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MICAT 2 result declared, here's direct link to download scorecard

    Education28 minutes ago

  2. How Much Did Mammootty Starrer Bramayugam Earn In Its 1st Weekend?

    Entertainment28 minutes ago

  3. BAFTA Confirms Inclusion Of Matthew Perry In In Memoriam Segment

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in UP

    India News30 minutes ago

  5. Papua New Guinea Tribal Violence: 53 Killed in Fight Between 2 Tribes

    World32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo