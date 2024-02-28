Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

PS5 versus Xbox Series X: Which console wins?

The PS5 shines with its exclusive titles, while the Xbox Series X impresses with its hardware and backward compatibility.

Sankunni K
PS5 vs Xbox Series X
PS5 vs Xbox Series X | Image:God of War Ragnarök, Halo Infinite
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gaming console battle: In the ever-escalating battle of consoles, Sony’s PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X have been duking it out for the top spot. With fanboys on both sides fervently defending their chosen machine, here is some information that could help you choose your console.

The PS5: Speed, innovation, and exclusive titles

Image: God of War: Ragnarok

The PS5 packs a punch with lightning-fast SSD storage, jaw-dropping 4K visuals, and the innovative DualSense controller, which takes gaming immersion to new heights. Exclusive titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and God of War: Ragnarok showcase the console’s prowess, although its bulky design may not be everyone’s cup of tea.

The Xbox Series X: Power and Versatility

Image: Halo Infinite

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X boasts raw power, detailed graphics, and a robust game library, including backward compatibility with titles dating back to the original Xbox. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service enhances the gaming experience, but the system has been criticised for lacking standout first-party exclusives.

The Showdown: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X

After three years of fierce competition, both consoles have evolved with system updates and game releases. The PS5 shines with its exclusive titles, while the Xbox Series X impresses with its hardware and backward compatibility.

At $499 each, the PS5 and Xbox Series X offer similar price points, with additional variants like the PS5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series S catering to different needs. While the PS5 boasts a stronger lineup of exclusive titles, the Xbox Series X is catching up, thanks to Microsoft’s strategic acquisitions.

Both consoles deliver exceptional performance, with the PS5 offering slightly faster load times, according to Tom's Guide. While the Xbox Series X has more powerful hardware, the differences in gameplay are minimal.

The PS5’s unique design divides opinions, with its bulkiness and asymmetrical layout drawing criticism. In contrast, the Xbox Series X’s sleek black box design earns praise for its simplicity. The PS5’s DualSense controller introduces innovative haptic feedback, but the Xbox Series X controller offers a familiar feel with smart upgrades.

Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate dominates the cloud gaming arena, offering unparalleled value and versatility. While the PS5’s PlayStation Plus revamp shows promise, Xbox Cloud Gaming currently leads the pack.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

