Advertisement

The playing cards are believed to have originated in 9th century China during the Tang dynasty, but it quickly spread throughout Europe by the 1400s, marking the beginning of a global fascination with card games.

Among these, rummy game, blackjack, and poker emerged as favourites, captivating people worldwide. The origins of rummy are debated, with some tracing its roots to 18th-century Mexico, while others believing that it began in China.

Advertisement

Renowned for its blend of skill and strategy, rummy is easy to learn, making it a universally popular choice in both casinos and living rooms.

Online Gaming: Raising The Stakes

Another phenomenon that too seems to have a universal appeal is online gaming, albeit in recent times. Decades ago, the likes of Super Mario and Duck Hunt sowed the seeds of a casual interest in gaming among Indians. Over the years, this has bolstered into a more avid interest cutting across various age groups. As gaming technology evolved, gaming app downloads clocked up in millions. Today, India is the largest mobile gaming market in the world in terms of app downloads.

India boasts a $1.6 billion gaming industry that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 25. By 2025, India could have more than 500 million gamers in the country. Transaction-based gaming revenue has galloped even faster, growing 39% in 2022. During the pandemic, more than 24 million Indians joined the payment-linked gaming market. It was the fastest rise in New Paying Users in gaming in the world. The Indian Government has been quick to recognise the potential of this sector. It has even set up a National Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic Centre of Excellence in partnership with IIT Bombay.

Advertisement

Fantasy sports and card games have been prominent among the most played real money gaming categories. With this massive industry as a backdrop, card games are no longer seen as a means of entertainment. It is a mode of skill-based income for many and even the source of living for professionals. And for those who are confident of conjuring an ace out of their sleeves, rummy is proving to be the real money game of choice.

Rummy: Your Online Gaming Trump Card

In fantasy sports, your fortune is somewhat decided by the on-field performance of the players you select. In many other games, your success is decided by chance to a great extent. A game like rummy, on the other hand, is skill-based. Even if you receive an inferior set of cards from the deck, your strategy and skill can save the day. The skill aspect was also acknowledged by the Madras High Court in November 2023 as it pronounced that prohibitions could apply only to games of chance and not games of skill like rummy and poker.

Rummy has been a popular card game among people of all age groups in India. As the game found its way into mobile apps, India in the digital era has been quick in enjoying the game online. According to All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) reports, around 69% of the gaming community in India is below the age of 34. In the third GAMEXX conference, Ernst and Young’s Shubh Mittal pointed out that these young gamers have shown a great affinity towards skill-based games like rummy. As smartphone penetration makes the rest of the population more tech-savvy, rummy apps are making inroads into more and more mobile phones.

Advertisement

The Joker in the Online Game Pack

By making further inroads into India’s gaming population, rummy is becoming a game changer in the real money games ecosystem. Helping it is the simplicity with which you can understand, install and start playing online rummy. This simplicity is complemented by the security of the rummy app. There are ISO-certified rummy apps that facilitate easy app download and smooth operating and run on an SSL secure connection. When it comes to safety and fair play, online rummy players are all too aware that they won’t be dealt a bad hand by the app.

Advertisement

A Number of Positives

Several factors are at play as rummy emerges as the star attraction in the real-money games ecosystem. First and foremost, rummy apps are easy to use and are certified for safety and fair play. Being fully digital, players can deposit and withdraw money from the app in a flash. Besides, rummy is easy to learn and has a strong presence in the Indian tradition of playing cards. No wonder new generations of rummy players are lining up to test their rummy skills online.