Updated March 13th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Star Wars Squadrons: How to play Squadrons in VR? Know details

Star Wars Squadrons has been launched and it has a VR-optional mode that allows players to play using VR headsets. Here's how to play Star Wars Squadrons in VR.

Reported by: Yash Tripathi
star wars squadrons
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Star Wars Squadrons has been released on October 2, 2020. Developed by Motive Studios and EA, the latest combat flight simulator game comes with a single-player story campaign that allows users to suit up as both the Imperial pilot and the New Republic fighter. However, the video game also has a feature of two multiplayer game modes which allows players to play with their friends take on the galaxy’s finest Starfighters. However, before diving into the different game modes, many players are wondering about "how to play Star Wars Squadrons in VR?" If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to play Star Wars Squadrons in VR?

The newly launched Star Wars Squadrons game has optional support for VR. However, to enable VR in Star Wars Squadrons, you will have to launch the VR headset software, for example, Oculus desktop application or SteamVR. This will help you to connect to the game's VR support, and as soon as you have launched the application, follow the steps given below.

  • Launch the Star Wars Squadrons game and then go to the in-game "Settings" option.
  • There you will find the ‘Toggle VR’ option. 
  • The Toggle VR option will allow you to transfer the game to your VR headset.
  • Also, it is recommended that you hit the confirmation dialogue in your headset within a limited amount of time. This will prevent the game from returning back to your monitor.

Star Wars Squadrons VR support

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Promo Image ~ Star Wars Squadrons Trailer

Published October 8th, 2020 at 14:51 IST

