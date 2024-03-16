Advertisement

Customizations in-game has become one of the crucial points for players. In free to play games like Valorant the players cant really level up their character to be stronger than the others. The only thing that players can do is make their characters look unique in the game by the customizations available to them. Valorant coloured text is one of the many customizations available in the game. Many want to learn how to change text colour in Valorant.

How to change text colour in Valorant?

There is a special way to use Valorant coloured text in a chat. There are codes available that players can paste to change text colour in chat. All the players need to do is paste the code and in the field where text is written, they can replace that with whatever message they want to put. This will then change text colour in chat for the message. Check out all the Valorant Coloured text codes players can use below:

Red: Text

Blue: Text

Yellow: Text

Green: Text

Pink: Text

Valorant New Agent

The Summer Games Fest live event has gone by and the users got to see a lot of teaser clips from games. One of the games that were teasing content was Valorant. Valorant played a short 2-3 second video during this live stream and teased an upcoming agent for Episode 3. In the video, the players were able to see an unfinished robot hanging in a room and the focus was on the robot’s head which had a light flicker towards the end. The players are confused whether the robot is the latest Valorant agent or the latest agent that has built the robot. Most Valorant abilities revolve around magical elements, so it will be cool to see how the game will involve robots in the mix.

This new robot has been assumed to be Valorant Agent 16 that featured during the new Summer Game Fest. Players still do not know when the Valorant Agent 16 will be added to the game, but most speculations lead to Episode 3. The New Summer Game Fest was held on the 10th of June and the players got to see clips and teasers from so many blockbuster games. Valorant is one of the up and coming games from this lot and is just celebrating its first anniversary in the gaming industry. Players will just have to wait and watch to see what Valorant has in store for them.

IMAGE: PLAYVALORANT TWITTER