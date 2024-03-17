×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Google Doodle celebrates St. Patrick's Day with homage to Ireland's scenic beauty

Google's handcrafted Doodle made with a wood burning technique showcases the beauty of Ireland.

Reported by: Business Desk
Google Doodle for St. Patrick's Day
Google Doodle for St. Patrick's Day | Image:Google
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day Doodle: Google Doodle marks the celebration of St. Patrick's Day with a picturesque illustration showcasing the serene landscapes of Ireland on March 17. Crafted using the 'wood burning technique,' the doodle depicts the transition from sunrise in the countryside to sunset in the city, enveloping viewers in the warmth and tranquillity of the Irish scenery. 

Advertisement

Image credit: Google

Released on Sunday, March 17, the doodle is visible across several countries including the United States, Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Latvia, Croatia, Iceland, and Singapore, however, you will not be able to see the Doodle if you are in India.

Advertisement

With the caption, "Put on something green because… it’s St Patrick’s Day! This handcrafted Doodle made with a wood burning technique showcases the beauty of Ireland," the doodle celebrates the spirit of the occasion with its heartfelt portrayal of the Irish landscape.

St. Patrick's Day, traditionally marked by lively parades, sees cities across Ireland hosting vibrant processions featuring traditional Irish dance, bodhráns, and fiddles. Notably, the largest St. Patrick's Day parade in the world takes place in New York City, drawing around two million spectators and boasting approximately 250,000 marchers each year.

Advertisement

Historically, the tradition of St. Patrick's Day parades traces back to Boston in 1737, when Irish immigrants organised one of the earliest celebrations as a symbol of solidarity. While New York City now hosts the largest parade, Boston holds the honour of hosting the earliest festivities. 

Recognising its cultural significance, Ireland declared St. Patrick’s Day an official public holiday on March 17 1903, cementing its status as a global celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidhu Moose Wala's father with his newborn baby

Moosewala's Brother Born

a minute ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

ED summons Kejriwal

4 minutes ago
Bastar

Bastar Box Office Day 2

8 minutes ago
SP MLA Manoj Pandey, Angry at Swami Prasad Maurya, Says ‘His Mental Balance is Not Good’

Swami Prasad Maurya

10 minutes ago
rohit sharma and hardik pandya

Ex-AUS captain non Rohit

13 minutes ago
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov monitors the site of missile attack

Belgorod Attacks

15 minutes ago
Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Jr. nets brace

16 minutes ago
pune hotel murder

Pune Hotel Murder

19 minutes ago
Blood Diamond (2006)

African-based Actioners

19 minutes ago
Poster Removed as MCC Comes into Effect

Posters Removed

28 minutes ago
Google Doodle for St. Patrick's Day

Google Doodle St Patrick

31 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

42 minutes ago
AIMIM sources said late on Saturday that Mohammed Asfan's remains reached his residence at Bazarghat in Hyderabad

Man's Body Reaches Hyd

an hour ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Is Top On OTT

an hour ago
Gotion

Gotion sues Green Charter

an hour ago
Subsea cables

Subsea cables damanged

an hour ago
Waterway

ITC waterway shipments

an hour ago
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha On Citadel India

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aaron Finch's big warning to SRH over 20.75 cr bet on Australia star

    Sports 12 hours ago

  2. EC Announces Assembly Election Dates in Four States

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: SWOT Analysis of Parties in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Delhi Court Remands K Kavitha To ED Custody Till March 23

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: 12 Seats to Watch Out For in the State of West Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo