Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

Google in EU: Search engine Google has announced adjustments to its search results, besides introducing new tools for app developers aimed at promoting their products on third-party apps and rival app stores.

These changes come in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates compliance from major tech companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and ByteDance by March 7.

As part of its efforts to adhere to the DMA, Google has announced modifications that will affect users and businesses in Europe. These adjustments have been made after taking into account feedback from EU antitrust regulators, users, and app developers.

Among the changes, Google has stated that large intermediaries and aggregators will receive more traffic in search results, while entities like hotels, airlines, merchants, and restaurants may see a reduction in visibility.

Furthermore, users will now be prompted to provide consent before Google can share their data across its various products and services.

For app developers, there are major updates. They will now have the option to use alternative billing systems, rather than being restricted to Google Play's billing system. Additionally, a new program will enable developers to directly guide European users outside of their app to promote their products.

To facilitate data portability, Google plans to launch data portability software in Europe, allowing developers to seamlessly transfer user data to third-party apps or services.

These initiatives reflect Google's efforts to comply with regulatory requirements while also addressing the concerns of users and developers in the European market.

(With Reuters inputs)