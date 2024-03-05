Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

As part of its efforts to adhere to the DMA, Google has announced modifications that will affect users and businesses in Europe.

Reported by: Business Desk
Google
Google | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Google in EU: Search engine Google has announced adjustments to its search results, besides introducing new tools for app developers aimed at promoting their products on third-party apps and rival app stores. 

These changes come in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which mandates compliance from major tech companies like Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and ByteDance by March 7.

Advertisement

As part of its efforts to adhere to the DMA, Google has announced modifications that will affect users and businesses in Europe. These adjustments have been made after taking into account feedback from EU antitrust regulators, users, and app developers.

Among the changes, Google has stated that large intermediaries and aggregators will receive more traffic in search results, while entities like hotels, airlines, merchants, and restaurants may see a reduction in visibility.

Advertisement

Furthermore, users will now be prompted to provide consent before Google can share their data across its various products and services.

For app developers, there are major updates. They will now have the option to use alternative billing systems, rather than being restricted to Google Play's billing system. Additionally, a new program will enable developers to directly guide European users outside of their app to promote their products.

Advertisement

To facilitate data portability, Google plans to launch data portability software in Europe, allowing developers to seamlessly transfer user data to third-party apps or services.

These initiatives reflect Google's efforts to comply with regulatory requirements while also addressing the concerns of users and developers in the European market.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 17:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

an hour ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

an hour ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

4 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

18 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Mamata Govt Challenges HC Order on Transfer of Sandeshkhali Probe

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. UP Cabinet Expansion Shortly, BJP May Look to Accommodate Allies

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago

  3. GM, Magna, and Wipro launch automotive software marketplace

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Google lays down new user, developer rules in EU

    Tech 19 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo