Google Pixel 9a Launch Next Year? This Is What It May Look Like

With the Pixel 9 series out, Google appears to be readying its next smartphone. Going by the tradition, the Pixel 9a, which will be the affordable option in the series, will likely arrive next year. Several rumours have already pointed to the Pixel 9a's design, but a new leak has revealed what the smartphone may end up looking like. The Pixel 9a has been leaked in real-world photos, confirming a major departure from the existing Pixel 9 series.

An X user has shared real-life photos of what they claim is the Google Pixel 9a. The device has round edges and a dual-sensor camera with no visor or even an island that previous Pixel phones have had. While Google usually opts for a shift in design for the Pixel A-series, the one seen in these photos looks very similar to low-end Android smartphones from at least two to three generations back. The lack of a visor could redefine the design of future Pixel phones, hinting at a similar setup on 2025's flagship Pixel series. The alleged Pixel 9a's display uses a punch-hole setup, like the existing ones.

While the new leak offers a glimpse into the Pixel 9a's design, it does not say anything about its specifications. However, previous reports have suggested the Pixel 9a will be powered by the new Tensor G4 chipset, feature 8GB of RAM, and pack an 18W 5000mAh battery. Some other leaks have highlighted that the Pixel 9a would feature a 48MP Sony IMX787 camera, much like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Its rear camera system would also use a 13MP ultrawide camera on the back, while the front snapper could feature a 13MP shooter inside the punch-hole.