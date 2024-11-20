Published 17:18 IST, November 20th 2024
Google's Antitrust Ruling May Block Apple's Major Revenue Source
Google will come a step closer to a potential shakeup of its business when US prosecutors detail what it should do to end its online search monopoly. Among other things, prosecutors have suggested ending exclusive agreements wherein Google pays billions of dollars annually to Apple and other firms.
- Tech
- 2 min read
Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Google | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
17:18 IST, November 20th 2024