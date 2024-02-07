Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Google urges US judge to overturn Epic Games antitrust verdict

The filing contends that Epic Games did not present sufficient evidence to support the jury's December verdict, which found Play store anti-competitive.

Business Desk
Google
Google | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Google’s antitrust lawsuit: Alphabet's Google has urged a US judge to overturn the jury verdict in the antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic Games, the creator of "Fortnite." Google, in a court filing on Thursday night, requested US District Judge James Donato in San Francisco to either grant a new trial or issue a judgment in its favour.

The filing contends that Epic Games did not present sufficient evidence to support the jury's December verdict, which found Google's control over its Play store to be anti-competitive. Google argued that it competes vigorously with Apple in the mobile apps market and asserted that Epic should not have been permitted to argue otherwise.

Advertisement

Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Google in 2020, challenging the fees imposed on transactions within apps and restrictions on app distribution within the Play Store. While Epic sought changes to the Play Store, it did not seek monetary damages.

If Judge Donato rejects the request for a new trial, Google retains the option to challenge the December verdict in the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, as the company has already expressed its intent to appeal. Leading up to the trial, Google settled related claims from consumers and states for $700 million and committed to fostering greater competition.

Advertisement

Epic Games had previously sued Apple over its App Store rules, with the legal battle largely favouring Apple in 2021. However, Apple was compelled to make some adjustments to its store. In a January filing, Epic stated that Apple had not fully complied, indicating its intention to seek court intervention again.

In its recent filing, Google argued that it should have been allowed to reference the outcome of Epic's lawsuit against Apple as part of its defence.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 09:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News16 minutes ago

  2. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections25 minutes ago

  5. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement