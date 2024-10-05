Published 17:07 IST, October 5th 2024
Government says AI helped it remove crores of fake mobile numbers, block international spam calls
The Ministry of Communications said it plans to integrate AI-based solutions even deeper to curb cybercrime and bolster the telecom infrastructure.
- Tech
2 min read
Reported by: Shubham Verma
The Ministry of Communications has blocked several fake mobile connections. | Image: Reuters
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
