×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Huawei faces 2026 trial date in ongoing criminal case in US

Huawei's legal woes originated from 2018 indictments for bank fraud related to misleading banks about business in Iran.

Reported by: Business Desk
Huawei
Huawei | Image:Huawei
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Criminal case against Huawei: The criminal case brought forth by the US Justice Department against China's Huawei, alleging misconduct including misleading banks regarding business dealings in Iran, is scheduled for trial in January 2026, following failed settlement discussions.

During a status conference in Brooklyn, New York, Assistant US Attorney Alexander Solomon informed US District Judge Ann Donnelly of the impasse in settlement talks, advocating for the setting of a trial date. Judge Donnelly suggested January 2026 as a suitable starting point for the trial.

Advertisement

Initiated in 2018 with a sealed indictment, the case garnered international attention, particularly due to the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou in Canada on a US warrant. In a 2021 development, charges against Meng were dropped as part of an agreement, although the broader case against Huawei persists, with the company maintaining its plea of not guilty.

Request for bifurcation of case

Prosecutors anticipate the trial to span four to six months, with Huawei's lawyer, Douglas Axel, revealing a motion to bifurcate the case, aiming to separate bank fraud charges from allegations of trade secret theft. However, the government signalled opposition, asserting the interconnectedness of the charges.

Huawei's legal woes originated from 2018 indictments for bank fraud related to misleading banks about business in Iran, compounded by additional charges in 2020, including conspiracy to steal trade secrets and allegations of aiding Iran in surveilling protesters in 2009.

Advertisement

Meng's deferred prosecution agreement in September 2021, acknowledging false statements regarding Huawei's Iran dealings, marked a major development. Subsequently, following a virtual hearing, Meng was permitted to return to China from Canada, coinciding with the release of detained Canadians and the repatriation of American individuals held in China.

Amidst ongoing legal battles, Huawei has faced US restrictions since 2019, citing national security concerns, despite the company's denial of wrongdoing. Despite this, Huawei reported strong growth in 2023, driven by a resurgence in consumer segments and revenue from emerging ventures such as smart car components, reflecting a rebound from the constraints imposed by US sanctions.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi in Churu

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

Rajasthan Shocker

3 minutes ago
Chelsea come from behind to beat Manchester United

Chelsea beat Man Utd 4-3

3 minutes ago
Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

Steve Smith on Kohli

10 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star 1st Review

10 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

11 minutes ago
MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

12 minutes ago
Self Care Day 2024

Self Care Day 2024

13 minutes ago
Offbeat places to visit in Rajasthan

Offbeat Rajasthani Places

14 minutes ago
Congress' U-Turn: Now Promising MSP Regime, UPA In 2010 Rejected It Fearing 'Market Distortion'

Congress' U-Turn

15 minutes ago
Japan's household spending falls

Japan spending downtrend

17 minutes ago
Outfit ideas for Eid

Outfit Ideas For Eid

17 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung's chip production

17 minutes ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

SRH vs CSK under trouble

17 minutes ago
Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC Meeting

19 minutes ago
US FDA

US FDA warns retailers

20 minutes ago
China's Commerce Minister Meets Apple CEO Tim Cook 

Apple lay offs

21 minutes ago
Workouts for your neck and spine

Workouts For Neck & Spine

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World14 hours ago

  3. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News14 hours ago

  4. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Skiers Capture Massive Avalanche On Video At French Resort | Watch

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo