Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

Intuitive Machines' moon lander launch delayed due to technical issue in Florida: SpaceX

The private rocket and satellite company SpaceX, spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk, cited irregular methane temperatures as the reason behind postponement.

Business Desk
Intuitive Machines private moon lander launch
Intuitive Machines private moon lander launch | Image:Intuitive Machines
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Intuitive Machines Odyssey Mission: The anticipated launch of a robotic moon lander crafted by Houston-based aerospace firm Intuitive Machines faced postponement just hours before its scheduled liftoff. The decision to delay the launch by at least a day was announced by launch contractor SpaceX late Tuesday night.

The private rocket and satellite company SpaceX, spearheaded by billionaire Elon Musk, cited irregular methane temperatures as the reason behind the postponement. The launch team, as communicated through the social media platform X, indicated a stand down from the launch attempt due to concerns regarding methane levels before loading.

While the exact implications of the methane irregularities on the Falcon 9 rocket were not immediately clarified, the rocket's Merlin engines typically operate using a combination of kerosene and liquid oxygen.

Originally slated for liftoff at 12:57 am on Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida, the scrubbing of the Intuitive Machines flight occurred approximately 75 minutes before the scheduled launch time. SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for the next available opportunity, set for 1:05 am EST on Thursday.

The Intuitive Machines' Nova-C lander, nicknamed Odysseus, remains poised atop the Falcon 9 rocket, awaiting its historic mission. The objective of the mission is to achieve the first US lunar touchdown since the last Apollo moon mission fifty years ago, marking a significant milestone in private space exploration.

Additionally, the endeavour aligns with NASA's Artemis moon program, aiming to return astronauts to Earth's natural satellite ahead of other global competitors, notably China.

This delay follows a recent propulsion system leak encountered by another private firm, Astrobotic Technology, during its lunar lander mission last month. The series of challenges faced by private companies underscore the inherent risks associated with commercial spaceflight ventures, as NASA increasingly relies on private partnerships to advance its space exploration objectives.

The current mission, designated IM-1, carries six NASA payloads intended to gather crucial data about the lunar environment, contributing to the preparations for future Artemis missions. The Odysseus lander, equipped for a soft landing, is poised to reach its destination near the moon's south pole on February 22, provided the launch proceeds as planned later this week.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published February 14th, 2024 at 12:10 IST

