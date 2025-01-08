iPhone SE 4 Aka iPhone 16E Likely to Arrive by April

Apple’s next affordable iPhone dubbed iPhone SE 4 and even iPhone 16E may debut sometime in April. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple is preparing to introduce the fourth-generation iPhone SE by April, corroborating several reports that claimed the launch would happen in the first quarter of 2025.

Gurman’s report does not specify a timeline, so it is safe to go by Apple’s track record for iPhone SE launches. The last model came towards the end of March, while its sale kicked off in early April. Gurman also refuted a report from an unknown X user, claiming that the iPhone SE 4 launch may coincide with the iOS 18.3 release, likely to happen towards the end of January.

Another part of Gurman’s report reveals the launch timeline for the next iPad Air and iPad models. It is the same as that of the iPhone SE 4, i.e., April. Apple is widely rumoured to refresh these models with new chips: while the standard iPad may be bumped up to an A17 Pro chip, the iPad Air will likely use an M3 chip. The details on the latter, however, are unclear.

What to expect from the iPhone SE 4?