Jio Users Can Gift Unlimited 5G Internet Access to Family, Friends: Here's How

When Reliance Jio announced a hike across its prepaid and postpaid tariffs earlier this year, it also changed the minimum eligibility for unlimited 5G access. Contrary to the earlier requirement of a plan with at least a 1.5GB daily data cap, the revision mandated having a recharge plan providing 2GB of daily data for unlimited 5G benefits. That means anyone with a plan with a 1GB or 1.5GB daily data cap could not enjoy Jio’s unlimited 5G data offer. One of Jio’s recent plans allows customers to circumvent that mandate.

What is Jio ₹601 recharge plan?

The Jio ₹601 recharge plan, launched in November, lets anyone with a low-value recharge pack enjoy access to unlimited 5G internet for a year. According to the company, the recharge pack will help users with a plan with 1GB or 1.5GB daily data enjoy unlimited 5G internet without needing to subscribe to a higher-value prepaid pack, such as the one worth ₹349. The ₹601 recharge pack is also available as a gift voucher, which any Jio user can send to another Jio prepaid user who meets the criteria. That means they should have one of the following recharge packs activated on their number: ₹199, ₹239, ₹299, ₹319, ₹329, ₹579, ₹666, ₹769, and ₹899.

According to the company website, the Jio ₹601 recharge pack will apply to users with a monthly or quarterly recharge pack. That means those on an annual plan with 1GB daily data or the ₹1,899 pack are not eligible.

How the Jio ₹601 gift voucher works