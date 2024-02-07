Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:11 IST

Judge declares Elon Musk’s $56 billion pay package as unjust

The ruling indicates that Tesla failed to prove the fairness of the compensation plan, which consisted of 20.3 million stock options.

Business Desk
Elon Musk
File photo of Elon Musk. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Elon Musk pay package: A Delaware judge Judge Kathaleen McCormick, declared Elon Musk's $56 billion pay package as unjust, effectively nullifying the most significant compensation deal in corporate history, in a decision on Tuesday. Musk, currently the world's second wealthiest individual, is now unable to retain the 2018 compensation package, pending a possible appeal.

The ruling, first reported by Chancery Daily, indicates that Tesla failed to prove the fairness of the compensation plan, which consisted of 20.3 million stock option awards tied to specific market cap, revenue, and adjusted earnings milestones. Musk expressed his dissatisfaction with the decision on X, the social media platform he owns, previously known as Twitter.

The verdict leaves critical questions unanswered regarding Musk's future compensation and the fate of his substantial wealth, primarily tied to his various companies. Judge McCormick, in her ruling, highlighted the inadequacy of Tesla in proving the fairness of the compensation plan and noted the deeply flawed process leading to its approval in 2018.

The central issue in the case, filed by Tesla shareholder Richard Tornetta in 2019, was the fairness of Musk's pay deal, alleging that it was unjustly awarded without a clear focus on the carmaker. Despite shareholder approval in 2018, Judge McCormick found the proxy statement describing key directors as independent to be inaccurate, leading to an uninformed vote.

Describing the negotiation process as deeply flawed, McCormick emphasized Musk's close ties to those negotiating on Tesla's behalf. She questioned the necessity of the plan for Tesla's goals, pointing out that the board never sought clarification on whether it was essential for Musk to achieve the company's objectives.

While acknowledging Musk's ambitious goals and Tesla's reliance on him, McCormick deemed the compensation plan as the largest in public markets' history, concluding that these factors did not justify its approval. The ruling raises uncertainties about Musk's future compensation structure and the broader implications for Tesla's board and corporate governance.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:11 IST

