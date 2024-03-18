Logitech’s CFO Charles Boynton to step down in May, shares fall

Advertisement

Logitech CFO steps down: Logitech on Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Charles Boynton, will exit from the company in May. Boynton's plans to leave Logitech, comes in the wake of his personal plans to avail a new career opportunity.

Notably, Logitech is planning to announce Boyton’s successor at a later date.

Having led the finance operations at Logitech for almost a year and a half, Boynton's exit coincides with the relatively recent appointment of Logitech's new CEO, Hanneke Faber, who joined the company six months ago.

Logitech's shares reacted sharply to Boyton’s planned exit and saw a decline of almost 6 per cent at the market opening.

Analysts from Vontobel noted that the announcement of Boynton's departure may exert downward pressure on the company's shares, particularly as it aligns with the anticipated update on Logitech's long-term financial model.

Earlier in January, the computer accessories manufacturer had expressed its aim to achieve a return to revenue growth after experiencing a decline in sales in preceding quarters, despite the surge in demand for its products during the pandemic.

(With Reuters inputs)