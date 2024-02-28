Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

LTIMindtree partners with IBM to push quantum computing

LTIMindtree views this move as a major step towards enabling its customers to harness the transformative potential of quantum computing technologies.

Business Desk
IBM
IBM | Image:Unspalsh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
LTIMindtree with IBM: LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions firm, has announced its partnership with the IBM Quantum Network to explore advancements in quantum computing. As part of this collaboration, LTIMindtree will work closely with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, an IBM Quantum Innovation Centre, to drive progress in the quantum innovation landscape.

The company views this move as a major step towards enabling its customers to harness the transformative potential of quantum computing technologies. By joining the IBM Quantum Network, LTIMindtree gains access to IBM's extensive resources, including its global fleet of quantum computing systems accessible via the cloud, as well as software and expertise.

Aan Chauhan, Chief Technology Officer at LTIMindtree, highlighted the importance of this collaboration with IBM and IIT Madras in paving the way for a future where quantum computing can address complex problems more rapidly and efficiently. He emphasized that this partnership positions LTIMindtree to accelerate its customers' adoption of quantum computing, thereby unlocking transformative solutions.

In addition to immediate access to IBM's quantum computing capabilities, LTIMindtree plans to embark on a series of long-term projects in collaboration with IBM and IIT Madras. These initiatives include applied research aimed at addressing business and societal challenges, quantum computing workshops, and research grants. Through these endeavours, LTIMindtree aims to cultivate a new generation of quantum computing professionals and researchers, fostering a sustainable and innovative ecosystem.

LTIMindtree proudly asserts its position as the first Indian Global System Integrator (GSI) to join the IBM Quantum Network, underscoring its commitment to driving quantum computing innovation in India and beyond.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 28th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

