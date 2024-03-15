×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 9th, 2022 at 22:46 IST

Meta opens first physical store

Meta opens first physical store

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sacramento, May 9 (AP) Facebook parent Meta has opened its first physical store — in Burlingame, California — to showcase its hardware products like virtual and augmented reality goggles and glasses.

The store, which is open to the public as of Monday, is made for people who want to test out products like Ray-Ban Stories, Meta's AR glasses and sunglasses, along with the Portal video calling gadget and Oculus virtual reality headsets.

Advertisement

Shoppers still have to order the glasses from Ray-Ban but can buy the other products at the store.

“It's a very concrete step from moving away from social media and ads that mislead people and elections and spying and data and all those things to a very physical representation of clean, classy, well-designed, cool hardware that makes you go, ah,” said Omar Akhtar, research director at Altimeter, a technology investment firm.

Advertisement

Akhtar said he “didn't believe in virtual reality” until he sat and tried on the Oculus headset for the first time — and believes this will be the same for others who are able to put on the goggles and try it out.

Apple pioneered physical retail stores in Silicon Valley and Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, is likely hoping it'll replicate at least some of that success.

Advertisement

“The truth of it is that physical things never went away and they're never going to go away,” Akhtar said.

“Everybody realises that even if we are going to step into the virtual world, we're going to need to access it with hardware.” (AP) VM

Advertisement

Published May 9th, 2022 at 22:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Electoral Bonds data out

44 minutes ago
The Debate

CAA explained by Salve

an hour ago
The Debate

One Nation One Election

an hour ago
CM Mamata Banerjee

Who pushed Mamata?

an hour ago
How Many Times Modi Has Given Aam Aadmi Relief From Rising Prices

PM Modi on Petrol

an hour ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

an hour ago
Nita Ambani with her mother and sister

Nita Ambani Pic

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik's New Car

an hour ago
Inspector Rishi

Tami Web Series

an hour ago
Haryana Government Hospitals

Dhule Food Poisoning

2 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal At UN

2 hours ago
Vasanth Ravi and Ashok Selvan in Pon Ondru Kanden

Pon Ondru Kanden Release

2 hours ago
Jaya Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee

Moushumi Slams Jaya

2 hours ago
Supreme Court Directs AAP to Vacate Party Office By June 15 In Major Blow

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

2 hours ago
Kajori

Mamata Banerjee Injury

2 hours ago
mamata banerjee

Mamata Health Bulletin

2 hours ago
Museums of Bangalore

Art Museums

2 hours ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News11 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News11 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo