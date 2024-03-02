Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Meta snubs Google's offer for virtual reality tie up: Report

Google suggested that Meta use its new Android XR platform for its VR and AR devices. However, Meta declined the offer. Read on to know more details.

Meta snubs Google
Meta snubs Google | Image:Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Meta snubs Google: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has reportedly turned down a proposal from Google regarding a potential partnership for its virtual and mixed-reality Quest headsets. According to a report by The Information, Google suggested that Meta use its new Android XR platform for its VR and AR devices. However, Meta declined the offer, opting to continue using an open-source version of Google's Android operating system for its Quest devices.

The decision comes as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to establish his company as the leader in the next generation of computing platforms. By partnering with Google, Meta would risk losing control over its platform and potentially cede ground to Google in the rapidly evolving VR market, the report said.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg himself has made bold claims about Meta's latest VR headset, the Quest 3, comparing it favourably to Apple's recently released Vision Pro. In a video posted on Instagram, Zuckerberg highlighted the Quest 3's lower price point and superior comfort compared to the Vision Pro. He also praised the Quest 3's wider field of view and gaming library, suggesting that it offers a better overall experience than Apple's offering.

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:05 IST

