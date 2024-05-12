Advertisement

Microsoft patent fine: A federal jury in Delaware has ordered Microsoft to pay $242 million to IPA Technologies after finding that Microsoft's Cortana virtual-assistant software violated an IPA patent. The week-long trial concluded with the jury agreeing that Microsoft's voice-recognition technology infringed on IPA's patent rights in computer-communications software.

IPA Technologies, a subsidiary of patent-licensing company Wi-LAN, which is co-owned by Canadian technology firm Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) and two investment firms, acquired the patent from SRI International's Siri Inc. This technology was later incorporated into Apple's Siri virtual assistant after Apple's acquisition of Siri Inc. in 2010.

In response to the verdict, a Microsoft spokesperson stated, "We remain confident that Microsoft never infringed on IPA's patents and will appeal." Representatives for IPA and Wi-LAN have yet to comment on the outcome.

The lawsuit, initiated by IPA in 2018, alleged that Microsoft infringed on patents related to personal digital assistants and voice-based data navigation. Although the case was initially broader in scope, it eventually focused on a single IPA patent. Microsoft contested the allegations, asserting non-infringement and the invalidity of the patent in question.

IPA Technologies has also pursued legal action against Google and Amazon over similar patent claims. While Amazon successfully defended against IPA's lawsuit in 2021, the case against Google is still pending.

(With Reuters inputs)