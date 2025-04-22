Motorola Launches Moto Tag, Its First Tracker for Android

Motorola has launched its first tracking device called the Moto Tag. It supports Google’s Find My Device network, meaning it will help Android users track items it is attached to, such as luggage, keys, and even pets with a collar. Motorola claims the Moto Tag is also waterproof, so water splashes and rain will not affect the tracker’s ability to be located in the Find My Device app.

Moto Tag price

The Motorola Moto Tag costs ₹2,299 and will be available from Motorola’s website and Flipkart starting April 23. Customers can choose from Sage Green and Starlight Blue colours.

Moto Tag specifications

Motorola’s Moto Tag is a round tracking device, housing an Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip, which makes devices with the same chip easy to track within a suggested range with precision. It also has Bluetooth 5.4 along with Bluetooth Low Energy, which aids device discovery on Android devices running version 9.0 or higher and any Bluetooth-enabled phone or tablet. The company claims users can pair the Moto Tag with Google’s Find My Device network for global tracking.

According to the company, the Moto Tag offers end-to-end encryption to allow users to safeguard their device’s location from third parties and Google itself. It said the tracking process is entirely anonymous and secure, with Bluetooth-based tracking compatible with devices within a 100-metre range.

The Moto Tag supports single-tap pairing, allowing users to connect their devices with the tracker with a single tap. The tracker also has reverse discovery functionality, letting Android owners locate their phone. Motorola said the Moto Tag has a dedicated button that triggers a ring on the paired phone, making it easier to be located. The paired phone also notifies users when an unknown Moto Tag is detected nearby.