Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Motorola Solutions strengthens video security capabilities with acquisition of Silent Sentinel

According to Motorola, Silent Sentinel brings 'incredible strength' in thermographic imaging, with cameras capable of detecting anomalies up to 30 km away.

Business Desk
Motorola Solutions acquisitions
Motorola Solutions acquisitions | Image:Glassdoor
Motorola Solutions acquisitions: Chicago-based electronic manufacturer Motorola Solutions announced on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, its acquisition of Silent Sentinel, a leading UK-based long-range thermal camera specialist, in a move aimed at enhancing its video security capabilities, particularly in high-risk locations such as airports and oil and gas facilities.

The acquisition underscores Motorola Solutions' commitment to bolstering its presence in the video security market, leveraging Silent Sentinel's expertise in thermographic imaging technology. According to Mahesh Saptharishi, Chief Technology Officer at Motorola Solutions, Silent Sentinel brings "incredible strength" in thermographic imaging, with cameras capable of detecting anomalies up to 30 kilometers away.

Saptharishi emphasised the significance of Silent Sentinel's technology in safeguarding critical infrastructure, highlighting its relevance in airport security where large areas need to be monitored for potential threats such as drones. He explained, "When you combine really highly accurate thermal pan tilt zoom cameras with a radar module that is integrated, it gives you the ability to very quickly detect potential targets approaching the perimeter."

Motorola Solutions, established in 2011 following the split of Motorola, focuses on providing public safety and enterprise security products and services. Over the years, the company has expanded its video operations through strategic acquisitions, positioning itself as a key player in the security solutions market.

Since 2015, Motorola Solutions has invested approximately $12 billion in research and development and acquisitions, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and growth in the security sector.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

