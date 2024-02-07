Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 17:26 IST

National Quantum Mission hits key milestone with launch of T-Hub pre-proposals

The pre-proposals are expected to demonstrate quantum technologies that advance the application of quantum science and technology.

Business Desk
National Quantum Mission
National Quantum Mission | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
National Quantum Mission: The National Quantum Mission (NQM) achieved a significant milestone as the call for pre-proposals for establishing Thematic Hubs (T-Hubs) was officially launched by Professor Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), on January 20, 2024. The announcement was made during the 9th edition of the India International Science Festival, marking a pivotal step in advancing quantum science and technology in India.

Launch details

The call for pre-proposals invites academic institutions and research and development labs to submit innovative pre-proposals in consortia mode, aligned with the objectives of the National Quantum Mission. The proposed T-Hubs will focus on Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Quantum Sensing and Metrology, and Quantum Materials and Devices.

Professor Abhay Karandikar stressed the significance of this launch, stating, "The pre-proposal is an important step in the National Quantum Mission approved by the Cabinet last year." He outlined the mission's commitment to substantial progress in the coming months, with plans for collaboration between academia, industry, and startups to translate research into deployable technologies.

Objectives and collaboration

The pre-proposals are expected to demonstrate quantum technologies that advance the application of quantum science and technology. Akhilesh Gupta, Senior Adviser DST and Secretary SERB, provided insights into the call's highlights and additional details, emphasising the role of collaboration in achieving meaningful impacts at both national and global levels.

The National Quantum Mission, approved by the Union Cabinet on April 19, 2023, with a total outlay of Rs 6003.65 crore for eight years, aims to seed, nurture, and scale up scientific and industrial research and development in Quantum Technology. The mission seeks to create a vibrant and innovative ecosystem, accelerating quantum technology-led economic growth and positioning India as a leader in the development of Quantum Technologies and Applications.

Mission progress and future steps

The launch of pre-proposals follows the approval at the 1st meeting of the Mission Governing Board (MGB) of the National Quantum Mission. The MGB had endorsed the decision to invite pre-proposals for setting up four technology hubs under the NQM in consortia format.

Professor Abhay Karandikar expressed optimism about the mission's trajectory, stating, "The NQM will work in collaboration with industry and startups to translate research into deployable technologies." He urged researchers to actively participate in the pre-proposal submission, underscoring the Department of Science and Technology's commitment to providing necessary resources for success.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 17:26 IST

