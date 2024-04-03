Advertisement

NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024: The inaugural ceremony of the NCIIPC-AICTE Pentathon 2024, India's premier national Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) competition, commenced at Amity University in Noida. The event, organised by the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), aims to foster cybersecurity talent and bolster India's cybersecurity landscape.

Navin Kumar Singh, IPS, Director General of NCIIPC, inaugurated the grand finale and underscored the importance of nurturing indigenous cybersecurity expertise to safeguard critical information infrastructure (CII). He emphasised the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, where India's cybersecurity needs are met by its own skilled workforce. Singh highlighted the long-term goal of fostering cybersecurity startups and Indian companies capable of exporting cybersecurity services globally.

Over the course of 48 hours, participants from top technical colleges and universities across India will engage in real-world cybersecurity challenges. These challenges are designed to simulate the complexities of protecting critical information infrastructure entities. Leveraging their technical prowess and ethical hacking skills, participants will identify vulnerabilities and propose effective mitigation strategies.

From an initial pool of 8000 students, only the top teams and individuals have been shortlisted to compete in the grand finale. Winners and other talented participants will not only receive prizes but also gain recognition for their contributions to real-world VAPT endeavors, subject to meeting the necessary standards and vetting processes.

Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, expressed gratitude to NCIIPC for conceptualising the event and Amrita University for providing the challenge platform, while also commending Amity University for hosting the competition. Jere offered valuable advice to participants, highlighting the opportunity to enhance problem-solving skills, teamwork, and national development contributions through the competition.

Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Amity University, Uttar Pradesh, expressed pride in hosting the Pentathon and stressed its role in promoting innovation culture. She underscored the significance of the competition in providing participants with the opportunity to tackle critical national problems and contribute to solutions.

The grand finale will conclude with a valedictory ceremony on April 4, 2024, where outstanding performers will be honored for their remarkable contributions to India's cybersecurity resilience. The event signifies a significant step forward in nurturing cybersecurity talent and fortifying India's capabilities in combating cyber threats.