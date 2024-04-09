×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

Neuralink competitor Synchron plans large-scale clinical trial

Synchron is a neurotechnology company dedicated to overcoming the limitations of the human body through cutting-edge brain-computer interface (BCI) technology.

Reported by: Business Desk
Synchron
Team Synchron | Image:Synchron
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Brain-computer interface: Synchron Inc, a competitor to Elon Musk's Neuralink in the field of brain implant technology, is gearing up to enrol patients for a clinical trial to obtain commercial approval for its device, according to the company's CEO Thomas J Oxley’s recent interview. 

Synchron intends to introduce an online registry for individuals keen on participating in the trial, which aims to encompass dozens of participants. CEO Thomas Oxley revealed that the company has garnered interest from approximately 120 clinical trial centres to assist in conducting the study.

"Part of this registry is to start to enable local physicians to speak to patients with motor impairment," he said. "There's a lot of interest so we don't want it to come in a big bottleneck right before the study we'll be doing."

Synchron, headquartered in New York, has progressed further in the evaluation of its brain implant technology compared to Neuralink. Both firms share the initial objective of assisting paralysed individuals in typing on a computer through devices that interpret brain signals.

Having obtained US authorisation for preliminary testing in July 2021, Synchron has successfully implanted its device in six patients. Earlier trials involving four patients in Australia indicated no significant adverse effects, as per the company's reports.

As Synchron awaits authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed, it is diligently analysing the data gathered from the US trials in preparation for a larger study. However, both Synchron and the FDA have refrained from commenting on the anticipated timing of this decision.

Synchron's intended participant pool encompasses individuals paralysed due to various conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), stroke, and multiple sclerosis, according to CEO Thomas Oxley.

What is Synchron? 

Synchron is a neurotechnology company dedicated to overcoming the limitations of the human body through cutting-edge brain-computer interface (BCI) technology. Founded in 2012, Synchron has emerged as an innovator in the field, competing directly with Elon Musk’s Neuralink. 

Leading Synchron is Thomas J Oxley, a neuro interventionist and the company's Chief Executive Officer, whose expertise contributes to the advancement of Synchron's solutions. Unlike traditional methods that require invasive open brain surgery, Synchron's approach involves a minimally invasive endovascular procedure, akin to the placement of stents, ensuring greater safety and accessibility for patients. 

Through its innovative BCI, Synchron aims to empower individuals to control digital devices using their thoughts and facilitating social connections. 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 18:46 IST

