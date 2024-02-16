Advertisement

Windows 11 update: Satya Nadella-led Microsoft Corporation has announced the unveiling of the latest annual update for Windows 11, dubbed Windows 11 24H2. Contrary to widespread expectations of a Windows 12 release, the tech giant has opted to revamp its existing operating system, introducing a slew of new features and enhancements.

AI integration takes centre stage

The Windows 11 24H2 update, currently undergoing testing with Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, underscores Microsoft's commitment to advancing AI capabilities within its ecosystem. Among the standout features are support for hearing aids, streamlined microphone testing, the debut of Copilot, Taskbar and System Tray enhancements, and notable improvements in Bluetooth and graphics functionalities.

Managing hearing aids in Settings

New mic test utility in Settings.

Moreover, the update is primed to seamlessly integrate with the latest chipsets from industry leaders like AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm, aligning closely with Microsoft's ambitious AI-driven vision.

New Copilot Settings page.

Old Color Management Control Panel and new Color Management settings page.

Annual update cadence

In a statement, Microsoft clarified its versioning strategy, stating, "Starting with Build 26-xx today, Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels will see the versioning updated under Settings > System > About (and Winver) to version 24H2. This denotes that Windows 11, version 24H2 will be this year's annual feature update." This confirms the company's commitment to an annual feature update cadence for Windows 11, with releases scheduled for the second half of each calendar year.

Advertisement

What's Next for Windows 12?

With the spotlight firmly on Windows 11, speculation abounds regarding the fate of Windows 12. While Microsoft has remained tight-lipped about its plans, industry pundits anticipate a potential delay in the release of Windows 12. However, given the significant strides in AI technology and recent advancements from chipset manufacturers, enthusiasts can expect a major Windows update possibly in 2025, promising groundbreaking AI features.

Advertisement

By focussing on bolstering AI capabilities and streamlining user experiences, the tech giant aims to solidify Windows 11's position as a leading operating system in the digital landscape.

While the absence of Windows 12 may disappoint some, the forthcoming Windows 11 24H2 update promises to usher in a new era of innovation and efficiency, setting the stage for a future where AI seamlessly integrates into everyday computing experiences.