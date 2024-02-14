English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Nokia launches AI assistant to increase factory worker productivity

MX Workmate uses advanced generative AI, specifically large language models (LLMs), to compose text that closely resembles human speech.

Business Desk
Nokia
Nokia | Image:Republic
Nokia’s MX Workmate: Nokia has introduced an AI assistant tailored for industrial workers, aiming to enhance workplace safety and productivity. Named ‘MX Workmate,’ this tool uses AI technology to analyse real-time data and generate messages for workers. The messages include alerts about faulty machinery and suggestions to optimise factory output.

Building upon Nokia's established communications technology used by industrial clients, MX Workmate uses advanced generative AI, specifically large language models (LLMs), to compose text that closely resembles human speech. 

The Finnish company’s fourth-quarter operating profit dipped 27 per cent, hurt by lower demand for 5G gear across North America and a slowdown in markets such as India.

Comparable earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 846 million euros ($920.19 million) from 1.15 billion euros a year earlier, beating the 767.5 million euros expected by analysts in a London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) poll. 

(With Reuters inputs)

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

