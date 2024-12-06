Published 20:02 IST, December 6th 2024
Nvidia's Business Practices Face Antitrust Spotlight in the EU: Report
EU antitrust regulators are asking Nvidia rivals and customers if the US AI chipmaker bundles its products that may give it an unfair advantage, a new report says.
EU antitrust regulators are asking Nvidia rivals and customers if the U.S. artificial intelligence chipmaker bundles its products that may give it an unfair advantage, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a move that may lead to a formal investigation.
Nvidia, which has a near-monopoly with an 84% market share, far ahead of rivals Intel and AMD, has in recent years attracted regulatory scrutiny from regulators in the European Union, the United States, the UK, China and South Korea.
The company has seen high demand from customers involved in generative AI and accelerated computing for its chips. The European Commission recently sent out questionnaires asking if there is any commercial and technical tying of graphics processing unit (GPU) products by Nvidia, the sources said. The document is separate from another related to Nvidia's proposed buy of artificial intelligence startup Run:ai.
The EU competition enforcer wants to know how Nvidia sells its GPU products to various customers and whether the contracts require them to buy networking equipment with GPU, the sources said.
The Commission declined to comment.
Nvidia said: "We support customer choice and compete on merit across the board. Our products are best-in-class and able to stand on their own. We support open industry standards, enabling our partners and customers to use our products in a wide variety of configurations and system designs."
Such questionnaires are usually part of the watchdog's fact-finding procedures which could beef up initial concerns. EU antitrust violations can cause companies fines as much as 10% of their global annual turnover. The French antitrust regulator is already investigating Nvidia and is preparing to hit the company with charges, other sources told Reuters earlier this year.
The development comes shortly after the company announced that it will work with the Vietnamese government to jointly set up an AI research and development centre and an AI data centre in the country. The company also said that it had acquired healthcare startup VinBrain, a unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup.
