Nvidia to show ads: Nvidia's GeForce Now service will introduce ads for free users beginning February 28, as confirmed by the company. In a statement to The Verge, Nvidia clarified that ads will be displayed to free users when they initiate a cloud gaming session. However, users subscribed to the paid Priority or Ultimate tiers will not encounter these ads.

The introduction of ads is aimed at improving monetisation for Nvidia while not impacting gameplay. According to Nvidia, the ads will only appear during the queue time for a gaming session and will be limited to a maximum length of two minutes. As free users often experience wait times before accessing a gaming session, this presents an opportunity for Nvidia to generate revenue from this user segment.

Nvidia GeForce Now is a cloud gaming service offered by Nvidia, designed to allow users to play video games on various devices via streaming from Nvidia's cloud servers. The service uses powerful Nvidia GPUs in the cloud to provide high-quality gaming experiences without the need for expensive gaming hardware.

GeForce Now supports a wide range of devices, including Windows and macOS computers, Nvidia Shield TV, Android smartphones and tablets, and select Chromebooks.

With Nvidia’s GeForce Now, users can access a diverse library of games including popular titles from major publishers such as Ubisoft, Epic Games, and more. The service allows users to play games they already own on platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, and Uplay by streaming them from Nvidia's servers.

Nvidia also suggests that this new monetisation approach could potentially benefit free users by reducing average wait times over time.

Affected free users will receive an email from Nvidia on February 28 to notify them of this change.