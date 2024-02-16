Advertisement

Today at around 2AM, OpenAI unveiled its latest innovation, Sora, a cutting-edge tool capable of generating videos from text prompts, revolutionizing the way content creators approach video production. Dubbed after the Japanese term for "sky," Sora has the remarkable ability to produce lifelike footage up to a minute in length, precisely following user instructions on both content and style.

This breakthrough was announced in a company blog post, emphasizing Sora's capacity to interpret text prompts and translate them into visually compelling video content. "We're teaching AI to understand and simulate the physical world in motion, with the goal of training models that help people solve problems that require real-world interaction," stated the blog post, underscoring the significance of Sora in advancing AI capabilities.

Access to Sora is currently limited

Among the initial examples showcased by the company is a movie trailer crafted from the prompt: "A movie trailer featuring the adventures of the 30-year-old space man wearing a red wool knitted motorcycle helmet, blue sky, salt desert, cinematic style, shot on 35mm film, vivid colors." This illustrates the versatility and creativity of Sora in bringing diverse concepts to life.

Although access to Sora is currently limited to a select group of researchers and video creators, OpenAI has invited experts to "red team" the product, ensuring compliance with the company's terms of service. These terms prohibit content containing extreme violence, sexual content, hateful imagery, celebrity likeness, or the intellectual property of others.



we'd like to show you what sora can do, please reply with captions for videos you'd like to see and we'll start making some! — Sam Altman (@sama) February 15, 2024

While CEO Sam Altman has been showcasing Sora-generated clips on Twitter, the tool's access remains restricted, with videos bearing watermarks to indicate their AI origin.

The introduction of Sora marks a significant milestone in AI-driven video production, offering unprecedented opportunities for creative expression and content creation.