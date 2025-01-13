OpenAI Urges US To Prioritise AI Funding, Regulation To Stay Ahead of China

Sam Altman-led OpenAI wants the US to lead in AI development through more funding and better regulation. | Image: Reuters

OpenAI on Monday laid out its vision for artificial intelligence development in the US, saying the country needs outside investment and supportive regulation to stay ahead of China in the race for the nascent technology.

"Chips, data and energy are the keys to winning AI" and the US needs to act now to craft nationwide rules that can help secure its advantage, the AI startup said in a 15-page document called its "Economic Blueprint".

The move comes just days before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, bringing with him an administration that is widely expected to be more friendly to the tech industry with former PayPal executive David Sacks as its AI and crypto czar.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also donated around $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund, making him one of the several executives looking to improve their ties with Trump.

"There's an estimated $175 billion sitting in global funds awaiting investment in AI projects, and if the US doesn't attract those funds, they will flow to China-backed projects — strengthening the Chinese Communist Party's global influence," OpenAI said in the document.

It also outlined proposals for export controls on AI models, which it said should be out of the reach of adversary nations that may be more likely to misuse the technology.

The startup plans to host an event in Washington D.C. later this month to discuss its proposals.